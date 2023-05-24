Regulatory News:
The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group..
All 21 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
The results of the vote on the 21 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote
Total number of shares:
20,547,701
Number of shares with voting rights:
20,511,261
Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented:
1,693
Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting
82.88%
Number of votes in attendance or represented
22,267,729
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents Represented
% of shares capital
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
Against
Shares
Votes
1
Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2022
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:32:32
21 743 760
98,61%
306 076
1,39%
217 171
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:32:55
21 744 051
98,61%
306 504
1,39%
216 452
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
3
Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2022 and setting of the dividend
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:33:18
22 262 705
>99,99%
44
<0,01%
4 258
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
4
Approval of disclosures relating to the compensation of company officers mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:33:44
20 806 829
95,62%
953 518
4,38%
506 660
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents Represented
% of shares capital
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
Against
Shares
Votes
5
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:34:12
21 236 044
95,41%
1 020 544
4,59%
10 419
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
6
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer (from 1 January to 28 February 2022)
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:34:41
14 432 301
66,87%
7 148 897
33,13%
685 809
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents Represented
% of shares capital
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
Against
Shares
Votes
7
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer (from 1 March to 31 December 2022)
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:35:08
20 486 294
94,14%
1 274 815
5,86%
505 898
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
8
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:35:32
20 728 288
95,26%
1 031 270
4,74%
507 449
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
9
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:35:55
20 134 416
90,44%
2 128 353
9,56%
4 238
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
10
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:36:19
22 254 855
99,98%
4 137
0,02%
8 015
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents Represented
% of shares capital
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
Against
Shares
Votes
11
Decision setting the total annual amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €700,000
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:36:44
22 248 400
99,96%
8 567
0,04%
10 040
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
12
Reappointment of Sylvie Rémond as a Director for a term of office of four years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:37:08
20 376 444
91,53%
1 886 265
8,47%
4 298
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
13
Reappointment of Jessica Scale as a Director for a term of office of four years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:37:30
20 138 530
90,46%
2 124 425
9,54%
4 052
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
14
Reappointment of Michael Gollner as a Director for a term of office of four years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:37:52
22 169 521
99,58%
93 391
0,42%
4 095
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
15
Appointment of Sonia Criseo as a Director for a term of office of two years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:38:16
22 175 162
99,61%
86 653
0,39%
5 192
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents Represented
% of shares capital
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
Against
Shares
Votes
16
Appointment of Pascal Daloz as a Director for a term of office of three years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:38:38
22 194 501
99,70%
66 521
0,30%
5 985
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
17
Appointment of Rémy Weber as a Director for a term of office of two years
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:39:01
22 256 686
99,98%
4 425
0,02%
5 896
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
18
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:39:25
22 154 726
99,64%
80 154
0,36%
32 127
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
19
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and affiliated companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right
Extraordinary
24/05/2023
15:39:51
19 996 677
89,82%
2 265 664
10,18%
5 388
16 999 960
22 267 729
82,73%
0
Carried
20
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by an affiliated company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital
Extraordinary
24/05/2023
15:40:16
21 877 703
98,26%
387 924
1,74%
2 102
16 999 960
22 267 729
82,73%
0
Carried
21
Powers granted to carry out formalities
Ordinary
24/05/2023
15:40:37
22 264 293
>99,99%
613
<0,01%
2 101
16 999 599
22 267 007
82,73%
0
Carried
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005808/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Sopra Steria
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16
Group Press Relations Image Sept
Caroline Simon Simon Zaks
caroline.simon@image7.fr szaks@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65 +33.1.53.70.74.63