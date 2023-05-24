Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group..

All 21 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

The results of the vote on the 21 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote

Total number of shares: 20,547,701 Number of shares with voting rights: 20,511,261 Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented: 1,693 Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being represented at the meeting 82.88% Number of votes in attendance or represented 22,267,729

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not voted) Presents Represented % of shares capital Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Shares Votes 1 Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2022 Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:32:32 21 743 760 98,61% 306 076 1,39% 217 171 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022 Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:32:55 21 744 051 98,61% 306 504 1,39% 216 452 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 3 Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2022 and setting of the dividend Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:33:18 22 262 705 >99,99% 44 <0,01% 4 258 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 4 Approval of disclosures relating to the compensation of company officers mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-34 I of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:33:44 20 806 829 95,62% 953 518 4,38% 506 660 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried

(Abstain+Invalid+Not voted) Presents Represented % of shares capital Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Shares Votes 5 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:34:12 21 236 044 95,41% 1 020 544 4,59% 10 419 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 6 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer (from 1 January to 28 February 2022) Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:34:41 14 432 301 66,87% 7 148 897 33,13% 685 809 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried

(Abstain+Invalid+Not voted) Presents Represented % of shares capital Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Shares Votes 7 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during financial year 2022 or allotted in respect of that period to Cyril Malargé, Chief Executive Officer (from 1 March to 31 December 2022) Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:35:08 20 486 294 94,14% 1 274 815 5,86% 505 898 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 8 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:35:32 20 728 288 95,26% 1 031 270 4,74% 507 449 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 9 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:35:55 20 134 416 90,44% 2 128 353 9,56% 4 238 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 10 Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:36:19 22 254 855 99,98% 4 137 0,02% 8 015 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried

(Abstain+Invalid+Not voted) Presents Represented % of shares capital Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Shares Votes 11 Decision setting the total annual amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €700,000 Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:36:44 22 248 400 99,96% 8 567 0,04% 10 040 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 12 Reappointment of Sylvie Rémond as a Director for a term of office of four years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:37:08 20 376 444 91,53% 1 886 265 8,47% 4 298 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 13 Reappointment of Jessica Scale as a Director for a term of office of four years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:37:30 20 138 530 90,46% 2 124 425 9,54% 4 052 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 14 Reappointment of Michael Gollner as a Director for a term of office of four years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:37:52 22 169 521 99,58% 93 391 0,42% 4 095 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 15 Appointment of Sonia Criseo as a Director for a term of office of two years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:38:16 22 175 162 99,61% 86 653 0,39% 5 192 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried

(Abstain+Invalid+Not voted) Presents Represented % of shares capital Excluded voting rights State of adoption For Against Shares Votes 16 Appointment of Pascal Daloz as a Director for a term of office of three years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:38:38 22 194 501 99,70% 66 521 0,30% 5 985 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 17 Appointment of Rémy Weber as a Director for a term of office of two years Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:39:01 22 256 686 99,98% 4 425 0,02% 5 896 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 18 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:39:25 22 154 726 99,64% 80 154 0,36% 32 127 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried 19 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and affiliated companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right Extraordinary 24/05/2023 15:39:51 19 996 677 89,82% 2 265 664 10,18% 5 388 16 999 960 22 267 729 82,73% 0 Carried 20 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by an affiliated company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital Extraordinary 24/05/2023 15:40:16 21 877 703 98,26% 387 924 1,74% 2 102 16 999 960 22 267 729 82,73% 0 Carried 21 Powers granted to carry out formalities Ordinary 24/05/2023 15:40:37 22 264 293 >99,99% 613 <0,01% 2 101 16 999 599 22 267 007 82,73% 0 Carried

