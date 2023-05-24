NexCore Group LLC: NexCore Group Breaks Ground on the Hunt Regional Healthcare Specialty Hospital and Medical Office Building in Royse City, Texas

The state-of-the-art specialty hospital and emergency room facility will expand healthcare access to a rapidly growing community east of Dallas.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Yesterday, NexCore Group, a national healthcare, life sciences, and seniors housing real estate developer, announced they broke ground on the new Hunt Regional Healthcare Medical Office Building (MOB) in Royse City, Texas. With an opening date anticipated in the Fall of 2024, the facility will bring a full spectrum of physician care to the Royse City community.

The Hunt Regional Healthcare MOB will house a state-of-the-art emergency facility that offers a full spectrum of physician care, including five in-patient beds, 10-bay emergency specialty hospital, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, primary care, and various specialty practices, such as Women's Care and Orthopedics. NexCore Group is partnering with Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors and architect Page Southerland Page to develop the two-story 70,000 SF facility, which will be located off I-30 and Shaw Road, east of FM 2642.

"We are pleased to help Hunt Regional further its mission to provide high-quality, service-oriented healthcare to the people in this community," said Nathan Golik, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development. "Our goal is to create a facility that meets those healthcare needs both now, and in the future, with the building's surgical expansion capabilities to allow the array of services offered to grow with the community."

The Hunt Regional Healthcare MOB will bring together a variety of high-quality physicians and surgeons in one convenient location, enabling community members to access integrated services in one place. "We are excited for the community of Royse City to experience firsthand that patient-first approach that our staff takes with every single interaction through this facility," stated Travis Potter, Hunt Regional Healthcare Vice President of Business Development Administration. Patients will experience greater quality of care through the centralization of providers and services, while physicians will reap the benefits of enhanced efficiencies.

"At NexCore, we take pride in working with and listening to providers and community members to develop spaces that serve their unique needs," added Todd Varney, Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner of NexCore Group. "We are thrilled to be developing a state-of-the-art facility that improves healthcare access and experiences for patients and physicians alike."

For a video of the ground break, please visit: https://vimeo.com/nexcoregroup/huntroysecity

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and seniors housing. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

