Step One Automotive Group Announces Festival of Speed

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Join Step One Automotive Group for an unforgettable experience at the Festival of Speed on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Five Flags Speedway (7451 Pine Forest Rd, Pensacola, FL 32526). This riveting event features exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with professional racing drivers, thrilling high-speed Hot Laps, interactive motorsport games, and much more.

The exclusive meet-and-greets with Chris Walsh, GT4 America Porsche and 718 Cayman GT4 Driver, and Juan Manuel Correa, Formula 2 and WEC Driver, are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Afterwards, the thrilling high-speed Hot Laps with Step One Motorsports' professional race car drivers will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy interactive motorsport games and other exciting activities throughout the event.

Festival of Speed is free to the public, but registration to attend is required. RSVP at https://steponefestivalofspeed.rsvpify.com/'securityToken=SszIRiQTj0jmwRImS1MUtruN7V6PtVSCT5L7ITJIzs13jioaCQyrNHVRUxR36Sa3bMDObEu1vdmUlBl6fOHaXp74DIVE9KBMBjwvNomKtys5mZZMmsgawoKebCNqEdrb

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Contact Information

Shantelle Dedicke

President, Frances Roy Agency

shantelle@francesroy.com

307-631-7644

SOURCE: Step One Automotive Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757105/Step-One-Automotive-Group-Announces-Festival-of-Speed