Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Introducing Tookey, a groundbreaking innovation set to transform private key management in the blockchain industry. Making waves with its democratization of Multi-Party Computation Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS) technology, Tookey brings an advanced solution, previously accessible only to top-tier financial institutions and high-volume exchanges, to the wider public.





Democratizing Blockchain Security: Tookey Launches Open-Source, Free Private Key Management Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/166944_6b4e7fdbf4082928_001full.jpg

This momentous shift in the blockchain landscape has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from Aave DAO, reflecting their commitment to decentralization and open-source development.

Tookey offers an array of robust and adaptable solutions designed to meet the needs of different users, including individuals, developers, institutions, and protocols. It paves the way for a host of new use-cases, including enabling partial access to wallets for semi-trusted parties such as employees or servers, and eliminating the single point of failure in systems, thereby enhancing security and preventing malicious access to wallets.

The main points to note in Tookey:

Democratization of Security : Tookey is committed to making this advanced key management technology available to everyone, offering enhanced security.

: Tookey is committed to making this advanced key management technology available to everyone, offering enhanced security. Open-source and free : In line with Aave DAO's ethos of decentralization and open-source development, Tookey is available for everyone to use, adapt, and build upon.

: In line with Aave DAO's ethos of decentralization and open-source development, Tookey is available for everyone to use, adapt, and build upon. Programmable Scenarios : This innovative feature allows users to establish various signature rules, facilitating CI/CD pipeline automation, additional authorization requirements, and more.

: This innovative feature allows users to establish various signature rules, facilitating CI/CD pipeline automation, additional authorization requirements, and more. Seamless Hardhat integration: Developers working with Ethereum can effortlessly integrate the Tookey infrastructure into their projects without changing a line of code, thanks to the Tookey Hardhat plugin.

At the heart of Tookey's architecture is the distributed private key, parts are securely stored on personal devices and/or encrypted vaults. Isolated managers participate in the signing process, creating a secure, efficient, and highly adaptable private key management solution.

The introduction of Tookey marks a significant moment in the evolution of digital security. It signifies a major step towards making advanced private key management technology accessible to everyone. The team at Tookey extends their sincere gratitude to Aave DAO for their invaluable support in bringing this initiative to fruition.

For more information about Tookey, please visit tookey.io.

For Media Contact:

Aler Denisov, ceo@tookey.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166944