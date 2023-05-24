Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 21:38
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aardvark Tactical: The Debrief: Inside the Breonna Taylor Warrant - Lessons Learned

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / In the latest episode of The Debrief with Jon Becker, Jon sat down for an in-depth discussion with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. Sgt. Mattingly is a retired Louisville police Sgt. who led the search warrant service at Breonna Taylor's apartment and was shot in the femoral artery by her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Sgt. Mattingly recently wrote a book about his experiences titled 12 Seconds in the Dark: A Police Officer's Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid.

Aardvark Tactical, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Press release picture

This is the first time Sgt. Mattingly has sat down for an in-depth debrief of the events that took place on March 13, 2020, and the lessons learned for other law enforcement units. In the episode, Mattingly shares the full timeline of events leading up to, and during, the search warrant service at Breonna Taylor's apartment. His story sheds light on some of the misconceptions surrounding the case and how the fallout of those misconceptions has created a lasting impact on police departments and individuals involved in the case.

As host of the show, Jon Becker uses his experience working with elite tactical teams to ask insightful questions while letting Sgt. Mattingly share his story freely. Their conversation is filled with detailed descriptions of the entire night of the search, allowing listeners to hear a first-hand account of every moment. Following the description of the search, Sgt. Mattingly then shares his views on the broader effects of the search as the story became a media touchpoint in the months that followed.

You can find the full episode at: https://youtu.be/5em6wFYD9YU

Contact Information

Joe Liebersbach
Director of Client Strategy
pr@fpwmedia.com
541-343-1355

SOURCE: The Debrief

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757097/The-Debrief-Inside-the-Breonna-Taylor-Warrant--Lessons-Learned

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.