Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRBX | ISIN: US86803X2045 | Ticker-Symbol: 7SL2
Tradegate
24.05.23
21:15 Uhr
1,106 Euro
+0,029
+2,69 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,11024.05.
1,0671,11924.05.
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 23:38
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 25, 2023

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW, "Sunworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on May 25, 2023:

Domestic Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-0789

International Live Dial-In: 1-201-689-8562

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through June 8, 2023:

Domestic Live Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Live Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Access Code: 13739116

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

IR CONTACT

720.778.2415
IR@sunworksusa.com.

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757128/Sunworks-to-Host-First-Quarter-2023-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-on-May-25-2023

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.