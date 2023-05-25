United Nations Alliance of Civilizations: Germany's "SWANS Initiative" Receives Recognition from UNAOC-BMW Group's Intercultural Innovation Hub

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / "SWANS Initiative", based in Germany, is one of ten global grassroots initiatives recognized by the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub, a joint initiative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, implemented with the support of Accenture, during a ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

Through their project "More Leylas in Leadership", SWANS Initiative empowers German-raised female academics from immigrant families, Black women, women of color, and other marginalized women by increasing their access to education and employment opportunities. SWANS offers workshops on career-related topics such as leadership, negotiation, job application training, and coaching. It also provides access to a range of capacity-building resources, as well as a platform of over 1,000 "swans" from German-speaking countries, where members can empower and support each other.

"Empowering high potential women from migrant communities is critical to the global sustainable development agenda. The recognition and support of the Intercultural Innovation Hub will contribute greatly to ensuring they get the jobs they have earned and deserve," said Martha Dudzinski, Managing Partner at SWANS Initiative.

Every year, the Intercultural Innovation Hub supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the ceremony was chaired by Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the High Representative for UNAOC, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director.

Through the Intercultural Innovation Hub, SWANS Initiative will receive a financial grant, as well as one year of capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group, and Accenture to help strengthen the "More Leylas in Leadership" project and its contribution towards a more inclusive society. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/swans-initiative-more-leylas-in-leadership/

Media Inquiries:

- Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

- Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC, alessandrog@unops.org

SOURCE: United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756671/Germanys-SWANS-Initiative-Receives-Recognition-from-UNAOC-BMW-Groups-Intercultural-Innovation-Hub