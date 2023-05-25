Anzeige
25.05.2023 | 09:30
Dronamics Global Ltd.: Dronamics Cargo Drone Takes First Flight, Paving the Way for the Future of Deliveries

LONDON and SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline, announced today the successful completion of the first flight of its flagship aircraft, the Black Swan, at Balchik airport in Bulgaria; demonstrating the potential for the logistics industry to enhance efficiency in the transportation of products.

Dronamics Logo

Born out of two brothers' desire to find a quicker, greener and more affordable way to deliver goods, Dronamics is on a mission to enable same day delivery for everyone, everywhere. This significant milestone is the culmination of months of ground testing and subscale flights. The Black Swan aircraft was remotely piloted by two commercial airline pilots from the Dronamics ground control station.

The successful flight test validates the company's licensed cargo drone technology for commercial flights in Europe, set to begin later this year, serving a variety of industries, with a fast and cost-effective solution to meet evolving consumer needs.

"Since the day we first imagined what the Black Swan aircraft could look like, we've worked towards this flight. Today we've made history and are proud to have demonstrated the validity of our drone technology," said Konstantin Rangelov, Co-Founder and CTO of Dronamics.

"It's taken an enormous amount of hard work, belief and drive to prove that what we envisioned works. We can now focus on the next step, the roll-out of our commercial operations, and we couldn't be more excited," said Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics.

About
Dronamics is a leading developer and operator of large, long-range drones built specifically for cargo. Its flagship Black Swan is able to carry 350 kg (770 lb) at a distance of up to 2,500 km (1,550 mi) up to 80% faster, 50% cheaper and with up to 60% lower emissions than alternative modes of transport, including airfreight. This enables same-day shipping over long distances for a variety of industries: from pharma to food, from e-commerce to spare parts. Dronamics is Europe's first licensed cargo drone airline and IATA's first Strategic Partner for drones worldwide.

Dronamics has raised a total of $40 million in pre-Series A funding from early-stage funds and angel investors from 12 countries and is co-funded by the European Union under the prestigious European Innovation Council, Europe's flagship innovation program.

Visit our Media Area

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085333/Dronamics_Black_Swan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075828/4033285/Dronamics_Logo.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085333/Dronamics_Black_Swan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dronamics-cargo-drone-takes-first-flight-paving-the-way-for-the-future-of-deliveries-301834427.html

