Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Executes Contract to Develop and Commercialize Heavy-Lift Offshore Cargo Drone Deliveries for Wind Turbine Operations

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a leader in uncrewed logistics, aerial, and defense technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with a major offshore wind power company to develop and commercialize remotely managed, heavy-lift offshore drone delivery operations supporting cargo transfers between offshore vessels and the tops of wind turbine nacelles in international waters. The operational model reflects the growing role of uncrewed aerial logistics in complex maritime environments, where reliable ship-to-structure, ship-to-ship, and ship-to-shore cargo transfer capabilities are becoming increasingly important.

The program will focus on enabling safe, dependable, and repeatable aerial delivery by drone of tools, components, and critical payloads of up to 100 kg (220 lbs) from vessels directly to offshore wind turbine nacelles, using a remotely managed operational model. This capability is intended to reduce reliance on traditional manual lifts and vessel-to-structure transfers, while supporting more efficient maintenance and servicing activities in offshore wind environments.

Under the contract, Volatus will provide full operational support, including mission planning, regulatory compliance, technical integration, and flight operations. All cargo drone flights will be centrally controlled and operated from Volatus' Operations Control Center (OCC), providing centralized command and control, real-time situational awareness, and strict adherence to established aviation and safety protocols throughout each mission.

The agreement reflects Volatus' focus on transitioning advanced offshore drone operations into commercially deployable services.

"Our focus is on operational execution and commercial viability," said Greg Colacitti, Chief Operating Officer of Volatus Aerospace. "This funded program is structured to integrate a heavy-lift offshore delivery model into routine wind turbine maintenance. Centralized piloting and mission oversight through our Operations Control Center provides an industrial delivery model that is repeatable, scalable, and economically viable for long-term deployment across offshore wind operations and other demanding maritime logistics environments."

Operational models proven in offshore wind environments highlight the broader potential of remotely managed aerial logistics for maritime infrastructure and other mission-critical operations, enabling faster, safer ship-to-structure delivery.

The financial terms of the contract are confidential; however, the agreement is structured as a funded commercial development and operations program, aligned with Volatus' strategy to commercialize offshore cargo drone delivery services.

Capabilities developed through offshore wind logistics programs also contribute to the advancement of resilient autonomous aerospace systems applicable across critical infrastructure, maritime operations, and other dual-use mission environments.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.