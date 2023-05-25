Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - The Resilience Institute - The 2023 Global Resilience Report, an annual study examining global resilience trends, unveils a pressing need to address low resilience levels among young people under 30. Aimed at HR Managers, Senior Leaders, and C-level executives, the report provides insights and recommendations for employers to effectively support their young workforce.

Key findings of the report reveal that Resilience Ratios for individuals under 30 are extremely low, particularly among young females. Female participants under 30 exhibit significantly lower resilience than their male counterparts, lagging behind in areas such as fitness, tactical calm, and bounce. Young females also demonstrate lower levels of trust, purpose, focus, influence, decisiveness, impulse control, emotional agility, assertiveness, and sleep quality compared to young males. More than one in five females under 30 are considered to be at risk with an especially low Resilience Ratio. This compares to about one in ten for those above 30 years old.

The report also highlights the strengths of young people, including positivity, empathy, and vitality, which contribute to overall resilience and well-being.

The 2023 Global Resilience Report features a section titled "To be Happy or Purposeful?", which discusses the debate between happiness and purpose as factors contributing to physical, emotional and mental fitness. Achieving a state of flow while mastering challenges is considered a reliable way to secure fulfillment as an output. Other important inputs include presence, vitality, positivity, and focus.

Organized into five main sections, the report offers infographics, recommendations for employers, and practical tips to help organizations build a more resilient workforce and support young employees during these challenging times.

To download the full report, visit https://resiliencei.com/report/report2023. For further information or inquiries, please contact Bradley Hook on brad.hook@resiliencei.com or call +64 21 367 654.

About the Resilience Institute

The Resilience Institute is a leading provider in human resilience measurement, training, tools and research. Through the annual Global Resilience Report and Resilience Diagnostic Assessment, the organization strives to empower other organizations and individuals with actionable information and strategies to achieve high performance with care. Care for self, care for others, care for the Planet.

