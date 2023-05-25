

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) is committed to implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) as a crucial driver to achieve sustainable growth and create value to society by respecting planetary boundaries and improving people's wellbeing. This year, Hitachi unveiled a new Hitachi Pride Logo celebrating Pride Month in June, to demonstrate the company's ongoing support for the LGBTQIA+(1) community.Hitachi recognizes all diversity dimensions, such as background, age, gender, sexuality, family status, disability, race, nationality, ethnicity, and religion, as sources of value. For this reason, the group is committed to creating an equitable and inclusive environment, where everyone, including the LGBTQIA+ community, feel accepted and valued, able to speak up and contribute.To raise awareness and understanding about LGBTQIA+, Hitachi has executed a series of different initiatives, with the aim of promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for employees globally and regionally. For example, in Japan, Hitachi considers same-sex partners as family members, and applies various work, vacation, and benefit programs equally. In FY2023, a global-unified guidebook will be distributed to Hitachi Group employees. Additionally, Hitachi Group companies including Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy are planning various initiatives, including employee exchange events and webinars globally.Hitachi's DEI Initiatives to dateAmong the various initiatives to support the LGBTQIA+ community, since April 2020, employees of Hitachi, Ltd. and other group companies in Japan with same-sex partners are eligible for the same benefits as those with opposite-sex partners, such as family nursing leave and childcare and work-life balance support.In June 2022, the company held an online "Hitachi Group LGBTQ+ Cafe Seminar" for employees of the Hitachi Group in Japan, providing them with an opportunity to learn about key LGBTQIA+ issues. Employees from 31 Hitachi Group companies participated in the seminar. Globally, Hitachi has disseminated messages for employees through the company's internal online channels to promote understanding for LGBTQIA+ issues.Hitachi Vantara has achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, a US-based benchmarking tool that assesses a company's policies andpractices related to LGBTQIA+ issues. In addition, for 4 consecutive years during 2019-2022, Hitachi Solutions and Hitachi Systems received the gold award of the "PRIDE Index," the first Japanese index for workplace initiatives related to LGBTQIA+.To learn more about Hitachi's DEI policies, please visit:www.hitachi.com/sustainability/download/pdf/Global_DEI_policy_EN.pdfAbout the Hitachi Pride LogoThe Hitachi Pride Logo is inspired by the Progress Pride Flag, and incorporates a total of 11 colors, including the six colors that make up the rainbow, plus the transgender colors of white, pink and light blue, as well as the colors brown and black, representing racial minorities, to highlight Hitachi's commitment to the LBGTQIA+ community. The logo will be used on the company's online channels throughout the month of June to mark Pride Month, a time of particular focus of LGBTQIA+ awareness-raising activities around the world.Lorena Dellagiovanna, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Manager of Sustainability Group, and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Hitachi, Ltd. said:Hitachi values the diversity of our employees as a unique resource to unlock innovation and better serve our partners, as well as the whole society. For this reason, we are committed to creating a work environment where colleagues with diverse backgrounds, race, gender or sexuality feel valued, respected and play active roles. With these new steps, we hope to inspire change within our company and beyond.(1) An acronym for "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, intersex, asexual" with a "+" sign to recognize the limitless sexual orientations and gender identities used by members of our community; Hitachi will use this term consistently across the group.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.