Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Criminal defense law firm Murphy & Price, LLP (719-247-3089) has been featured on a podcast on military and criminal defense in Denver, Vail and Colorado Springs. The new podcast, which is hosted by The Attorney Post, features Warren Price, a junior partner at Murphy & Price, LLP. Price discusses legal rights, the current state of the legal system, common misconceptions regarding rules of evidence, and many other topics on federal and military criminal defense in Colorado Springs.

More information is available at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/protecting-your-rights-military-and-criminal-defense/id1562180400?i=1000610657987

The release of The Attorney Post's podcast comes in the wake of the pandemic, where numerous legal practices were impacted by severe service disruptions.

In the new episode, Price aims to draw attention to the intricacies of federal and military criminal defense in Colorado Springs. Price uncovers the complex factors at play and highlights the role of the key players involved in the post-pandemic legal process, with the goal of helping listeners become better informed.

Price and his team specialize in representing service members in civilian or court-martial cases, and their experienced attorneys can defend their clients against both state and federal charges. The firm's legal services cover areas including criminal defense, traffic offenses, DUI, and legal assistance for tourists and immigrants in Colorado.

With over 20 years of experience, Murphy & Price, LLP is a local law firm that represents its clients with the goal of achieving a desirable outcome without sacrificing affordability. Price recently won the 2022 Top Attorney Award.

Additional details can be found at https://youtu.be/KAJ00sMFC84

"Each member of our team brings a high level of experience and a unique perspective to the firm. This gives us the resources to solve even the most complex legal problems," says Price. "We understand that legal issues can be overwhelming, but our team is dedicated to providing compassionate guidance and personalized solutions for each client."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.cosprings.lawyer/

