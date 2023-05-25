PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Partners with The BE Hive on Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform

Nashville's go-to source for plant-based comfort food now part of the plantx.com family

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added the BE Hive to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions.

Based in Nashville, TN, the BE Hive is a plant-based foods company that sells wholesale to restaurant owners, food distributors, and grocers across the U.S. The company also operates a retail deli and market open seven days a week in the heart of the vibrant East Nashville neighborhood. The BE Hive's products include everything from delicious pepperoni to chipotle chorizo to marinated filets to breakfast sausages to deli slices and more.

Through this partnership, the BE Hive has integrated a button to its website's product pages on thebehive.com, enabling customers to snag a single pack of popular bulk items (ex: https://shop.thebehive.com/products/pepperoni-retail-case). The button takes customers to a dedicated BE-Hive storefront on the PlantX website: https://plantx.com/collections/the-be-hive.

"Core to the PlantX mission is making plant-based eating approachable to all," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Now that the BE-Hive is an ecommerce partner, we're doing this with the most savory, comfort plant-based food around. We know that both of our customers are going to love being able to buy even more BE-Hive products."

"The BE Hive is a collective that strives to make plant-based eating more accessible by providing indulgent and tasty food that meets people where they're at," said Ben Stix, owner and founder of The BE Hive. "Through our partnership with PlantX, we are excited to make our delicious products available to the larger plant-based community."

About The BE Hive

The BE Hive strives to make plant-based eating easier and more accessible through food service, retail products and a deli located in East Nashville. Chefs, restaurant owners, food distributors, and grocers across the U.S. use the company's products on their menus and carry them on their shelves and sales catalogs. BE-Hive's vegan pepperoni, chorizo, deli slices, cheeses and much more are available from its online store and at select retailers.

Connect with the BE-Hive: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram?| YouTube | TikTok

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757168/PlantX-Partners-with-The-BE-Hive-on-Ecommerce-Fulfillment-Platform