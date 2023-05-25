Aurpay Will Now Only Process Payments for Cryptocurrencies That Offer 'True Value' to Businesses & Consumers

Aurpay has dropped support for altcoins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and TRON (TRX) and will now only process payments for safer, more secure cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and USDC.

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / In a significant strategic shift, Aurpay, a leading non-custodial crypto payment processor, has announced it will discontinue support for certain altcoins on its platform. Aurpay is now focused solely on cryptocurrencies that the company perceives to offer "true value." Altcoins that will no longer be supported include Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and TRON (TRX). While popular among speculators, these altcoins are seen by Aurpay as lacking the intrinsic value other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) offer.

The company states that Bitcoin holds true value due to its status as the first-ever cryptocurrency and its limited supply, likening it to "digital gold." The decentralized network of Bitcoin, consisting of independent nodes responsible for approving transactions, ensures its scarcity and eliminates the possibility of counterfeiting.

Ethereum (ETH), another cryptocurrency that Aurpay continues to support, is valued for its technological infrastructure. Ethereum, the largest public blockchain at present, supports the development of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform fosters innovation and functionality in the crypto space, allowing for complex, programmable transactions.

Aurpay will also continue to support stablecoins like Tether (USDT-ERC20, USDT-TRC20) and USD Coin (USDC-ERC20, USDC-TRC20), which are pegged 1:1 with the USD. These stablecoins offer the advantage of stability, avoiding the volatility of other cryptocurrencies, and facilitate swift cross-border transactions. They have seen significant growth and adoption in the crypto world, with Ethereum establishing itself as the platform of choice for stablecoin issuance.

Aurpay aims to provide a robust and value-driven service to its users by focusing on these select cryptocurrencies. It reinforces the company's commitment to harnessing the innovation of blockchain and crypto technology while ensuring decentralization and security for user assets.

Aurpay's approach offers clarity and assurance to business owners who accept crypto for e-commerce transactions. This decision reflects a broader trend in the cryptocurrency sector. As the market matures, service providers are increasingly discerning in their support for cryptocurrencies, preferring those with genuine utility, stability, and growth potential over those largely driven by speculation.

About Aurpay

Aurpay is a global cryptocurrency payment processor that empowers businesses of all sizes to accept crypto payments. Aurpay's platform offers short settlement times that maximize payment efficiency and bulletproof security powered by smart contracts, so business owners have little to fear when using its platform to accept crypto payments. Aurpay aims to be on the cutting edge of the crypto payment processing landscape and to help businesses of all sizes to embrace the digital currency revolution.

