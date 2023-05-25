Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed No Refund (NRFD) on May 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NRFD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





NRFD Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/167437_99a9b5cf74a8fb38_001full.jpg

NRFD has been launched by some individuals who are less fortunate and are estimated to have a net worth of $0. Its native token, NRFD, was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 25, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing No Refund

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of No Refund (NRFD), which has been launched by some individuals who are less fortunate and are estimated to have a net worth of $0. Their wallet is known throughout less fortunate communities as one of the top wallets. It is also famous for trading for a 0.01 ETH profit.

About NRFD Token

The NRFD token is the governance token of Revolution Land. Its function includes mining pool incentives, token destruction, and distribution methods all require voting governance to implement.

Based on ERC-20, NRFD has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 25, 2023, investors who are interested in NRFD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about NRFD Token:

Official Website: https://norefundcoin.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/NRFDPORTAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NOREFUNDCOIN

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd1e0ecef5b871f81dfdbe4c9ca769e99d8c49779

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167437