Indiana Toll Road Announces Summer Construction Schedule

ITR Concession Company, LLC concludes spring construction and moves into summer phase.

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) has completed spring construction and finished bridge deck repairs on the two (2) bridges on I-90 eastbound, just before Westpoint Toll Plaza (Illinois/Indiana Stateline).

ITRCC Exit 10 EB Entry Ramp

Indiana Toll Road Exit 10 EB Entry Ramp

ITRCC will be moving into summer construction on June 1, 2023, with work continuing on the structure over the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad (MM 1.56). The summer phase will include the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound directions.

During the summer phase, construction will also continue on five (5) bridges on 1-90 at Exit 10 (Gary/Chicago International Airport), with local detours between Exit 10 to Exit 5 (Hammond) during times of entry/exit ramp closures at Exit 10.

Project Timeframe

*Summer Construction: 6/01/2023 - 9/24/2023

*Fall Construction: 9/24/2023 - 11/19/2023

Westpoint Construction | 6/01 to 9/24

Exit 0 WB will remain open.

MM 0.9 | Exit 0 EB | Ramp entrance at I-90, eastbound over 108th street, will be closed.

Eastbound entrance traffic will detour down US-41 to Exit 5 on I-90.

Local traffic | 108th street will be closed; follow detour signs around closure.

MM 1.1 - MM 2.2 | Eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes throughout the duration of the project.

Traffic through the WestPoint toll plaza will be reduced to four toll lanes in each direction.

Exit 10 (Gary/Chicago International Airport) | 3/20 to 11/15

Eastbound (EB) Entry Ramp Closure - (3/20 - 6/01) - Completed

- EB Exit Ramp Closure (5/31 - 7/5) - Patrons will be urged to use EXIT 5 and take US-41 S to 312 EB.

If patrons miss the EXIT 5 route, they will need to use EXIT 17 and use US-12/20WB to work back west.

- The exit ramp will now be closed from 5/31-8/6 as opposed to the original schedule of 7/5-8/31. This schedule advancement will allow an acceleration of other work to avoid delays as the year progresses.

- Westbound (WB) Entry Ramp Closure (9/18 - 11/15) - Take 912 north (Cline Ave) to 312 west (Chicago Ave).

Travel 312 to US-41, turn right (northbound) onto US-41, turn right onto 141st St. and follow signs for ITR EXIT 5 WB on-ramp.

WB Exit Ramp Closure - Patrons will be urged to use EXIT 17 and take US-12/20 WB west.

If Patrons miss the EXIT 17 route, they will need to use EXIT 5 and take US-41 S to 312 EB to work back east.

Motorists may experience delays related to this construction.

Signage will be deployed before work zones to notify motorists of alternative exits along the construction corridor.

*Dates are subject to utilities, materials, equipment, or weather delays.

Single-lane closures on the Indiana Toll Road and reduced work zone speed limits are designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly while maintaining a safe environment for construction workers and the general public.

Construction alerts are updated at www.indianatollroad.org/travel-advisories/ and on social media: follow @lndianaTollRoad on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Northwest Indiana Bridge infrastructure was constructed over 56 years ago and is due for upgrades, repair, and reconstruction. When completed, the roadway will be safer and smoother and require only routine maintenance for decades to come.

Rick Fedder, Chief Operating Officer of ITRCC, said, "Our goal is to minimize the impact to travelers by keeping traffic moving safely while proactively communicating with our customers and community stakeholders." To aid in this communication, a traffic pattern animation graphic is available here as part of ITRCC's Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plan.

About the Indiana Toll Road

In operation since 1956, the Indiana Toll Road stretches 157 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana. Connecting areas from Ohio to the Illinois State Line, it links Chicago with the largest cities on the eastern seaboard. The Indiana Toll Road - managed by ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) - has nearly 300 employees dedicated to operating a safe and efficient roadway that serves thousands of patrons every day.

Contact Indiana Toll Road

For more information on the project, you can contact our communications team directly at cmiranda@hwlochner.com, or by calling 219-215-9767.

Contact Information

Caitlyn Miranda

Public Involvement Lead

cmiranda@hwlochner.com

219-215-9767

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757309/Indiana-Toll-Road-Announces-Summer-Construction-Schedule