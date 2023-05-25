GainClients, Inc. is Gaining Clients Again

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its most recent bank connection was with Fifth Third Bank, one of the Top 20 Largest banks in the United States.

"One of our clients out of Indiana asked us if we could add Fifth Third Bank to their list of depositories. We said "of course!" and began working on the Fifth Third Integration. Everything went very smoothly and "Voila" - connected!" said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

As the markets continue to seek and perfect efficiencies for its market participants, GainClients is at the forefront in facilitating both Earnest Money Deposits (contactless and remote) and has the solution for solving the Disbursements or "Dormant Funds" as the industry calls them. This solution allows market participants (Escrow Companies) to distribute proceeds from a Real Estate Transaction, electronically. Gone are the days of issuing 2 and sometimes 3, checks, only to have the recipient lose them and, in the end, that money escheats to the State. This issue is costs literally millions of dollars for some of the larger, national companies. GainClients has solved that with their Dormant Funds Solution.

"With a week still to go in the month, we are on pace to have one of our Top 5 highest production months and we are just getting started", said Laine.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 14 different banks, including Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and Independent Bank. They have 70 Client Sites up and running.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. Since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Title and Escrow Companies thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds avoiding becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Cautionary Statements

This corporate update contains "forward-looking information" that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

SOURCE: GainClients, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757247/GainClients-Inc-is-Gaining-Clients-Again