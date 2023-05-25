DJ Gateway to Cosmos 2023 Announces Speakers for Europe's Largest Internet of Blockchains Ecosystem Gathering

Prague, Czech Republic, 05/25/2023

Conference and Hackathon set for June 3-5 to start Prague Blockchain Week

Gateway to Cosmos 2023 announced today the speakers and sponsors for the three-day in-person conference and hackathon in Prague June 3-5 that will bring together top Web3 minds to shape the future of Cosmos, the Internet of blockchains.

The event, which will kick off Prague Blockchain Week, where Vitalik Buterin is a confirmed attendee, and will be the largest Cosmos community gathering in Europe, with 40+ exceptional speakers, 30+ presentations, 10 panel discussions, and 15 workshops.

In addition to attending scheduled addresses, an anticipated 600 attendees will have a chance to browse the booths in the Cosmos Gateway Expo, talk to project and vendor teams, network with fellow Cosmonauts - as community members refer to one another - or visit the oasis of the Neutron Hackers Lounge for a chance to code, chat and chill.

Cosmos and its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol solves what was previously a key challenge for builders in Web3 - the need to select a blockchain, like Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, or Aptos, to build their applications upon. Projects benefit if that chain's adoption grows, because a vibrant application ecosystem means more users, and better user journeys. With Cosmos / IBC technology, builders now launch applications that are operational across chains from Day 1, and can focus only on developing great products and businesses.

The conference will showcase the ecosystem's leading projects and startups, technical roadmap developments, investment trends, and offer a window on adjacent technologies, like privacy and scaling solutions, with the potential to advance today's most exciting blockchain use cases.

"While other blockchain technologies that were once the darlings of builders, users, and investors have struggled in this more bearish environment, Cosmos is uniquely on the rise. It has attracted more developers than almost any other blockchain ecosystem - a testament to the now-clear benefits of "app-chains," and the limitations of public blockchains. Cosmos has emerged as a main rival to Ethereum to house the future of decentralized finance (DeFi)," said Samantha Bohbot of RockawayX, the global venture capital firm and an organizer of the conference.

Speakers will include leaders of prominent projects that use Cosmos and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) technology, including Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal, Sommelier Co-Founder Zaki Manian, Agoric Co-Founder Dean Tribble, and Juno Co-Founder Jake Hartwell, just to name a few. Others, like Node Capital's Amos Meiri, The Block's Frank Chapparro, and Binance's Kiril Khomiakov will offer fresh perspectives from outside Cosmos' borders.

Gateway to Cosmos 2023 builds on the success of last year's Rockaway-hosted inaugural conference, a buzzy, packed event that drew 300+ attendees and was rated a success by guests and speakers alike.

Day One, Launching The Rocket into Cosmos, will feature the best use cases already in production as well as those hitting the launchpad in the near future. Keynote addresses will come from key representatives of Cosmos, Interchain, Informal, Agoric, Celestia, Sommelier, NYM, among others.

Day Two will focus on steering the Cosmos rocket in the right direction. Speakers will lift the hood and offer deep insight into such topics such as governance, interoperability, and decentralization at large.

Day Three will be all about welcoming new Cosmonauts on board-milestones ahead for leading projects and what's required to develop and scale the next generation of "killer decentralized applications."

The event's partners span the top companies using Cosmos and IBC technology today and leaders across the digital asset space, including Halborn, Flow Traders, Fraction, SubQuery, and more.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Hub is the gateway to a rapidly expanding ecosystem of independent interconnected blockchains built using developer-friendly application components and connected with ground-breaking IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol.

About RockawayX

RockawayX has been investing in early-stage crypto companies and token projects since 2017. In addition to running VC strategies and a credit fund, the firm operates businesses that provide critical services to the digital asset space. Its infrastructure arm runs nodes on leading decentralized networks and it operates a crypto security business that offers smart contract audits and code diligence services to crypto protocols. Rockaway's web3 venture studio incubates and spins out products that address gaps in web3 infrastructure and its commercial ecosystem. Contact Rachel McIntosh rachel@angle42.co

