Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Paula Faris Joins Washington Speakers Bureau as Exclusive Speaker

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Paula Faris to our exclusive speaker roster at the Washington Speakers Bureau. As an accomplished journalist, skilled moderator, and inspiring communicator, Paula brings a wealth of experience and unique insights that will captivate our audiences. Paula's ability to engage thoughtfully with diverse perspectives and facilitate meaningful dialogue is a testament to her dedication to honest storytelling and inclusive solutions. We are confident that Paula's talents will elevate the conversation at events across the globe, and we couldn't be more excited to have her on board," said Ryan Heil, President, Washington Speakers Bureau.

With over two decades in broadcast television, Faris shines in speaking to groups of any size. She is an experienced and engaging event moderator who easily builds rapport with the audience and interviewee. She has moderated events for organizations of all sizes and backgrounds, including non-profits and industry associations. As the future of work continues to develop, Faris is leading the charge in educating organizations on adapting and fostering an inclusive work culture that attracts and retains parents, a vital talent pool.

In 2022, Faris founded CARRY Media, a platform that champions, advocates, and celebrates working mothers through content, resources, and storytelling. Her dedication to empowering women in the workplace has earned her a reputation as a thought leader on issues related to work-life balance, gender equity, and career advancement.

Faris' timely and thought-provoking speeches offer creative, practical, and proven strategies organizations can quickly implement and long-term policy changes that will improve an organization's bottom line while supporting and engaging their workforce.

