Hicks Nurseries: Hicks Landscapes Offers Expert Tips for Creating a Summer-Ready Backyard Oasis

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Hicks Landscapes, the award-winning design/build division of Hicks Nurseries, has been dedicated to helping Long Islanders beautify their outdoor spaces since 1853. With the arrival of summer upon us, Hicks Landscapes offers expert tips for creating the ultimate backyard oasis.

According to Ken Muellers, Senior Landscape Designer for Hicks Landscapes, homeowners are increasingly drawn to the concept of a backyard "staycation" spot. "People want to create a place at home where they can enjoy all the amenities without leaving their own property," says Muellers. "In-demand features include a pool with a spa, outdoor TVs, and a kitchen area."

To empower homeowners in their pursuit of the ultimate outdoor retreat, Hicks Landscapes shares three invaluable design tips for creating a summer-ready backyard:

Create Functional Zones: Maximize a space's potential by designing distinct zones. Consider incorporating an outdoor kitchen and designating areas for dining, lounging, and entertainment. By strategically allocating space, you can enhance the versatility of your backyard, seamlessly accommodating various activities and enhancing overall functionality. Incorporate Water and Fire: Elevate the ambiance of a landscape by integrating water and fire features. Ponds, fountains, fire pits, and fireplaces have become immensely popular elements that stimulate the senses and create a more inviting atmosphere. These additions transform an outdoor space into a tranquil oasis to relax and entertain with style. Embrace Edible Landscaping: Cultivate herb and vegetable gardens, grow berries and fruit trees, and consider a cutting garden for fresh bouquets. Not only do these elements provide a sustainable food source, but they also add natural beauty and vibrancy to the landscape, enhancing the overall appeal of the backyard.

With Hicks Landscapes' unparalleled expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results, Long Islanders can turn their backyards into breathtaking retreats that cater to every need and desire.

To learn more about Hicks Landscapes Design & Installation services, visit: https://hickslandscapedesign.com/

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products, including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Learn more at https://hicksnurseries.com/

