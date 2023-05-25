Kapital Solutions Inc.: Kapcharge Launches a New Business e-Wallet Gateway for Payment Processing

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Kapcharge by Kapital Solutions, a leading payment processing infrastructure, is proud to announce the launch of its new business e-Wallet gateway in Canada. After 12 years of successful operations in the United States, Kapcharge is excited to expand its services to Canadian businesses and offer EFT, Instant Email Transfer, Interac e-Transfer, Visa Direct, Visa Debit, and Credit Card payments.





A New Business e-Wallet Gateway for Payment Processing





The new platform will enable U.S. merchants to sign up and access Canadian payment processing through a single multi-currency gateway. This means businesses operating in both markets can now enjoy the benefits of Kapcharge's secure and reliable payment processing services without managing multiple payment gateways.

"Our goal is to make payment processing as simple and seamless as possible for our clients," said Mark Francis, CEO of Kapital Solutions. "By expanding our services to Canada, we make it easier for our U.S. merchants to access the Canadian market in multi-currency via an innovative and trusted ecosystem, which presents a significant opportunity for growth."

Kapcharge's business e-Wallet gateway provides many benefits, including easy onboarding, seamless integration, and real-time reporting. Merchants can access these services through a user-friendly web portal, API, and Secure File Transfer Protocol.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the best payment processing solutions available," said Francis. "Our expansion into Canada is just one example of how we are continuing to innovate and improve our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

For more information, please visit www.kapcharge.com

About Kapital Solutions and Kapcharge:

Kapital Solutions, headquartered in Montreal, is a leading provider of payment processing solutions in North America. Kapital is committed to providing businesses with innovative payment processing solutions that are safe, reliable, and cost-efficient. Kapital offers various payment processing services via its smart gateway, Kapcharge, including ACH, EFT, Interac e-Transfer, Pinless Debit, Visa Direct/Debit, and Credit Card payments.

