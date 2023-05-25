Exclusively Represented by Corcoran Reverie, 160 Royal Fern Way in Watercolor, Florida, Hits Market at $5.299M

Acclaimed Builder Coastal Elements and the Renowned Q Interior Surfaces Design Team Unveil Their Newest Masterpiece

WATERCOLOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The acclaimed building group at Coastal Elements collaborates with the renowned Q Interior Surfaces Design Team to unveil their latest masterpiece, located in the coastal community of Watercolor on Florida's Emerald Coast. The extraordinary, newly constructed residence sets a new benchmark for luxury coastal living by offering a harmonious fusion of opulence, innovation, and expertly curated interiors.

Rendering 160 Royal Fern Way

The unveiling of 160 Royal Fern Way is a testament to the build-design duo's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship. This effort is further validated through their robust portfolio, including past show homes and the iconic Modern Beach Barn in Seagrove. This latest endeavor is no exception spanning three distinct levels and over 5,100 articulated square feet with impeccable attention to detail and finishes incorporating mediums such as custom tile, bespoke lighting, Venetian plaster, white oak beams, French oak flooring, and favorite finds.

Every aspect of the home has been meticulously crafted to create a sophisticated and inviting living space catering to the discerning tastes of the most astute investors and full-time residents alike. "Coastal Elements and Q Interior Surfaces create such a stunning and timeless product that is special in our local market. From the moment you step inside Royal Fern Way, you start to envision the everlasting memories and family gatherings that lie ahead for the future owner while simultaneously appreciating every aspect and detail that has been carefully planned and thought through," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Reverie.

One of the standout features revolves around the seamless outdoor living configuration. Abutting to the living area, the outdoor oasis encompasses a private spa/pool with cascading waterfall with a Q Tile custom tiled feature wall, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, covered dining area, and a four-season screened living area with an integrated Infratech flush-mounted heater creating a true continuation of living space.

The WaterColor community affords residents with a culmination of amenities, including a beach club, fitness center, tennis and pickle ball courts, town center, and ample walking & biking trails while remaining geographically poised minutes from all the world-class dining and entertainment venues 30A has to offer.

Exclusively represented and marketed by Corcoran Reverie, the residence is slated to be completed this summer, offering a unique ownership opportunity. "It has been such a pleasure watching this project come to fruition, and we are thrilled to bring it to market officially," says Farnum-Fasth.

Prospective homeowners are invited to schedule a private viewing or view additional information at www.160RoyalFernWay.com

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City - is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 190+ agent team led by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins with offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked the #1 office in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume with over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and has continued to exceed $1B in closed sales volume each year since affiliating. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

