Feed the Children Wins 12 Telly Awards in Annual Competition

International nonprofit receives recognition for public service campaigns

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, was recently awarded 12 Telly Awards in recognition of two of the organization's seasonal public service awareness video campaigns.

"This year, we set out to provide new perspectives on childhood hunger. Our team sought to intentionally break from the expected and move away from the more traditional campaigns and messaging styles commonly used by anti-hunger organizations," said Chris Gard, Feed the Children's Vice President of Marcom & Creative. "Receiving one Telly Award is no small feat, but receiving a dozen proves that our new messaging strategy is resonating with audiences across the globe."

In the first of the two campaigns, aired in the spring, the organization shares an important message: for children to thrive and be truly fed in ways that support their growth and development they need a diverse diet of foods, rich with vibrancy and nutrients. Much like spring bursts forth filled with new life and a variety of blooming colors, children, too, will bloom and grow to be their best selves when they are properly nourished. For the spring "Color of Your Love" campaign, Feed the Children used an illustrative method to tell the story of what kids need by creating a dynamic, multi-channel campaign filled with unique and captivating visuals.

The public service message received a Gold Telly in the Regional TV - Social Impact category as well as a Silver Telly in Regional TV - Not-for-Profit. The video was also awarded Bronze Telly Awards in categories including Branded Content - Not-for-Profit; Online Commercials - Not-for-Profit; Online Commercials - Social Impact and Regional TV - Fund Raising and Appeals.

Compassion, inspiration and education were the key messages in Feed the Children's "Big Smiles, Little Faces" holiday campaign. Creatively, the PSA was intended to abruptly shift viewers from a familiar seasonal setting to experience a very different perspective as the narrative unexpectedly changes, much like how families may suddenly experience poverty and hunger without support or a safety net.

The video received a Silver Telly in Branded Content - Charitable. The public service message also garnered five Bronze Telly Awards. The 30-second video received recognition for Non-Broadcast - Fund Raising; Online Commercials - Not-for-Profit; Online Commercials - Social Impact; Regional TV - Not-for-Profit and Regional TV - Social Impact.

During the holiday season, media outlets across the country donated airtime, showcasing the "Big Smiles, Little Faces" PSA 8,413 times and generating an audience of 5.9 million.

The Telly Awards' 44th annual edition - "Break through the static" - boasted nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe, the most in a decade, with submissions flowing in from the US, Middle East, UK and Canada, as well as strong entries from Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and many other countries around the world. Other 2023 Telly Award winners include ViacomCBS, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft and ESPN.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Every dollar given goes seven times as far to provide food, hope, dignity and comfort.

For more information, visit feedthechildren.org.

