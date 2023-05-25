Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Named Winner of Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, was named a winner of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards (CBEA) for private businesses.

Valsoft is one of 24 Canadian organizations to be honored for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.

"People, passion, and entrepreneurship are key tenets in how we do business, and we are honored to be recognized by the CBEA as it means that we are holding true to those values that have helped us bring us to this point," said Mounir Hilal, President, and COO at Valsoft. "This award is recognition that we are on the right path, and it helps renew our commitment to ensure that innovation and people remain at the forefront as we continue to grow."

Over the last year, Valsoft has also been named a Top Growing Company by The Globe and Mail, a winner of the Deloitte' Enterprise Fast 15, and has been certified by Great Place to Work Canada.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About the CBEA

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses presented by Excellence Canada is a national award administered annually. This special designation recognizes businesses from all industries that demonstrate a strategic approach to successfully improving performance and achieving goals. For more information, visit: https://canadianbusinessexcellenceaward.com/

