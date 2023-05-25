Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), on May 23, 2023, D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("D&H"), was asked to resign by the directors of the Company (the "Board"), as the Company's auditor, and the Board resolved to appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Davidson"), as the Company's successor auditor (the "Change of Auditor"). Wedgemount's request of D&H to resign did not occur because of any reportable disagreement or unresolved issue involving the Company, or any consultation with Davidson and was considered, approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board, as was the decision to appoint Davidson as successor auditor. In the opinion of the Company, there have been no modified opinions expressed in D&H's auditor reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" or any "reportable event" as such terms are defined in Section 4.11 of NI 51-102. All documents relating to the Change of Auditor have been filed under Wedgemount's profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the Change of Auditor, at the Company's annual and special meeting scheduled for June 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), Davidson will be appointed as auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board, not D&H as indicated in Wedgemount's management proxy materials dated as of record date for the Meeting, May 11, 2023, filed under Wedgemount's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in North America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167565