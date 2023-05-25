Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Presentation on June 6th at 4:00 PT on Track 1.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1x1 meetings. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and will be available for individual meetings with investors attending the conference.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/. Please contact Dean@ldmicro.com to arrange for 1x1 appointments.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

