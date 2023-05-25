CompuMed, Inc.: CompuMed Announces Approval and Amendment to Reduce Authorized Shares

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD), a leader in providing diagnostic telemedicine has amended its certificate of incorporation to reduce the number of authorized shares from Twenty Million (20,000,000) to Five Million (5,000,000). The corporation made this change to save on annual franchise fees charged by Delaware, its state of incorporation. The amendment was approved by the board of directors and the corporation obtained written consents from stockholders holding in excess of half of the 1,678,707 shares of common stock currently outstanding to effectuate the reduction in the number of shares authorized for issuance.

Inquiries regarding this can be sent to investorrelations@compumedinc.com or call 310-258-5002.

About CompuMed, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink: CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The Corporation has been in business for over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

