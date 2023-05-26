abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 25, 2023. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 70.00% of outstanding common stock and 90% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
149,991,861
21,010,187
3,779,378
To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
William J. Potter
1,800,000
-
-
abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FCO had outstanding 12,540,892 shares of common stock. 64% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
7,692,327
202,639
154,442
Moritz Sell
7,687,033
207,839
154,536
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
William J. Potter
7,684,894
211,437
153,077
abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IAF had outstanding 25,469,348 shares of common stock. 72.82% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Radhika Ajmera
13,806,779
4,741,419
-
P. Gerald Malone
13,808,161
4,740,038
-
To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
William J. Potter
13,858,888
4,689,310
-
Moritz Sell
14,824,905
3,723,293
-
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ACP had outstanding 52,075,560 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 81.73% of outstanding common stock and 64.92% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
P. Gerald Malone
39,197,933
4,670,785
For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Randolph Takian
928,143
110,589
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 76.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Nancy Yao Maasbach
16,990,343
1,963,612
Stephen Bird
17,208,832
1,745,123
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.63% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Nancy Yao Maasbach
75,140,466
11,978,073
Stephen Bird
80,745,035
6,373,505
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 73.09% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Nancy Yao Maasbach
57,896,728
4,523,612
Stephen Bird
60,084,637
2,335,703
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IFN had outstanding 29,704,016 shares of common stock. 68% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Abstained
Luis F. Rubio
19,209,091
751,368
359,438
Nisha Kumar
19,264,023
706,537
349,337
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Jeswald W. Salacuse
19,178,293
768,369
373,235
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")
As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.75% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Gordon A. Baird
20,070,026
1,795,899
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Chris LaVictoire Mahai
20,043,344
1,822,581
To elect three Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Thomas W. Hunersen
20,046,049
1,819,876
Nancy Yao Maasbach
18,897,400
2,968,525
Stephen Bird
19,443,203
2,422,722
