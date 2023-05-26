abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 25, 2023. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 70.00% of outstanding common stock and 90% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 149,991,861 21,010,187 3,779,378

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained William J. Potter 1,800,000 - -

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FCO had outstanding 12,540,892 shares of common stock. 64% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 7,692,327 202,639 154,442 Moritz Sell 7,687,033 207,839 154,536

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained William J. Potter 7,684,894 211,437 153,077

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IAF had outstanding 25,469,348 shares of common stock. 72.82% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 13,806,779 4,741,419 - P. Gerald Malone 13,808,161 4,740,038 -

To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained William J. Potter 13,858,888 4,689,310 - Moritz Sell 14,824,905 3,723,293 -

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ACP had outstanding 52,075,560 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 81.73% of outstanding common stock and 64.92% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld P. Gerald Malone 39,197,933 4,670,785

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Randolph Takian 928,143 110,589

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 76.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nancy Yao Maasbach 16,990,343 1,963,612 Stephen Bird 17,208,832 1,745,123

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.63% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nancy Yao Maasbach 75,140,466 11,978,073 Stephen Bird 80,745,035 6,373,505

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 73.09% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nancy Yao Maasbach 57,896,728 4,523,612 Stephen Bird 60,084,637 2,335,703

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IFN had outstanding 29,704,016 shares of common stock. 68% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Luis F. Rubio 19,209,091 751,368 359,438 Nisha Kumar 19,264,023 706,537 349,337

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Jeswald W. Salacuse 19,178,293 768,369 373,235

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.75% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Gordon A. Baird 20,070,026 1,795,899

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Chris LaVictoire Mahai 20,043,344 1,822,581

To elect three Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Thomas W. Hunersen 20,046,049 1,819,876 Nancy Yao Maasbach 18,897,400 2,968,525 Stephen Bird 19,443,203 2,422,722

