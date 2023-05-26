Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
26.05.2023 | 01:02
FreightSmith Enhances Convenience to Truck Drivers with Additional Payment Options by Leveraging Fuel Cards

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / FreightSmith, the leading software provider of digital inbound solutions, is pleased to announce that it now accepts all forms of fuel cards across its mobile app payment network. This advancement in technology allows drivers and carriers to quickly process unloading payments digitally using a singular card, eliminating the need to use multiple payment methods for fuel and or unloading fees.

FreightSmith, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Press release picture

Since 2022, Drivers who visit FreightSmith facilities have enjoyed the convenience of processing unloading payments directly in the FreightSmith mobile app. This feature includes the ability to store and retrieve digital unloading receipts. This month, FreightSmith has enhanced its integration with all major payment processing companies to again, simply the experience for drivers, carriers, and receivers and create quantifiable efficiencies.

"The addition of fuel card payment capabilities helps us continue our commitment of providing a comprehensive suite of tools that simplify the driver experience and support our customer," said FreightSmith VP of Technology, Steve Williams. "We're excited about how this continues to revolutionize the digital flow of the unloading process in a way that benefits both carriers and receivers. This is just one of many advancements that FreightSmith technology delivers."

FreightSmith is dedicated to making sure its customers get the best possible experience when it comes to digital inbound solutions. With this new feature, drivers can confidently expect an efficient, secure, and convenient way of processing their unloading payments.

FreightSmith, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Press release picture

About FreightSmith

FreightSmith is a SaaS (Software as a Service) provider of modular supply chain solutions encompassing all receiving activities from driver check-in to driver release for receivers, shippers, drivers, and carriers. Our software delivers a fully digital solution connecting all stakeholders within the inbound gate-to-gate process. The FreightSmith IMS provides visibility of inbound assets and allows full remote management of these assets. The FreightSmith suite of products delivers instant ROI by removing delays in communication, expediting activity execution, and providing performance analytics within the inbound receiving process.

CONTACT:
FreightSmith
info@freightsmith.net
www.freightsmith.net

SOURCE: FreightSmith

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757387/FreightSmith-Enhances-Convenience-to-Truck-Drivers-with-Additional-Payment-Options-byLeveraging-Fuel-Cards

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
