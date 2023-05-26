Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2023) - WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Berezan to the Board of Directors of the Company effective May 25, 2023.

Mr. Berezan is a Vancouver-based businessman and major shareholder of the Company. He has extensive real estate holdings in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba as well as in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. He has also been a director and co-owner of R.M. Berezan & Son Ltd. for over 45 years that is involved in the ownership and leasing on a diverse landscape of commercial real estate.

Mr. Berezan has served on numerous other boards of public companies, including Rainy River Resources Ltd. from 1999 to 2013 and as chair from 2007 until it was acquired by New Gold Inc. in 2013.

The Company welcomes Mr. Berezan to the board of directors and management looks forward to working with him as his business experience and leadership are expected to contribute to WesCan's future strategic plans and growth of the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg T. Busby, President & CEO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

John H. Cassels, CFO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (403) 265-9464

TSX Venture: WCE

www.wescanenergycorp.com

