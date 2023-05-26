During4-6 June, Igloo Coolers will showcase for the first time in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market at ISPO Munich 2023, Hall 4, Booth #408. Part of the Dometic Group, Igloo is a U.S.-based brand with a 75-year history of bringing new, innovative cooling products to market. At ISPO Munich, the brand will display a wide selection of products, including coolers made with recycled materials.

President and CEO of Dometic Group Juan Vargues states, "Since Dometic acquired Igloo, a true partnership has formed between our two brands, and consumers will start to see that in the upcoming product lines. We are thrilled to have Igloo make its EMEA debut at this year's ISPO Munich, one of the world's largest sports trade shows."

In addition to a product assortment, Igloo will present its 75th-anniversary video that will showcase the brand's heritage from crafting the first metal water cooler in 1947 to inventing the iconic Playmate cooler in 1971 and the many revolutionary products created throughout its 75-year history.

As Igloo makes its debut at ISPO Munich, the brand will host an event at its booth on Sunday, 4 June at 15:00 (CEST) where media and show attendees can be one of the first to view Igloo's products in person.

