Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Milo (MILO) on May 29, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MILO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on May 29, 2023.





MILO provides a platform that allows for the integrated management of cashback points offered by various service platforms. Through the MILO platform, users can exchange cashback points from desired platforms, consolidating minimal amounts into a more valuable sum. Its native token, MILO, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Milo

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Milo (MILO), a platform that allows for the integrated management of cashback points offered by various service platforms.

Through the MILO platform, users can exchange cashback points from desired platforms, consolidating minimal amounts into a more valuable sum. Existing platforms have limitations in terms of users being unable to buy or sell ownership of their own created content, reviews, and the like. However, MILO offers an innovative platform concept where consumers can transfer and sell their rights and value of created content, reviews, etc., to businesses.

MILO will build the MILO ecosystem to achieve the goal of revitalizing the local economy by building an information sharing platform that combines the concept of data personalization with blockchain technology. MILO is a Web 3.0 information sharing platform. MILO's ultimate goal is to contribute to revitalizing the community by allowing users to share a variety of information and earn rewards for it, and to use MILO to revive the local economy.

About MILO Token

Users can check the points of affiliated brands linked to their Milo Token and exchange them for Milo Tokens. Users can also use affiliated brands linked to their Milo Token to collect points, and manage them in one place through the Milo Wallet.

MILO has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, investors who are interested in MILO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

