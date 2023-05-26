Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as to relevant changes following the recent Battery Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Rio Tinto (17th May 2023) and the growing sales of Energy Saving products. These changes are designed to further align development activities and support the progression of the Battery JDA and the ongoing expansion of Thermal-XR sales following the recently announced distribution agreements (24th May 2023).

The Company had been working in parallel to progress its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery technically while also seeking feedback from customers as to the highest priority applications. It became clear that pouch cell, rather than coin cell, batteries were of greatest interest to potential key customers. It is also clear that the progression of the battery from the current Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL) Level 2-3, (Scientific Proof of Concept into Electrochemical Development) could be accelerated by having key potential customer partners help define operating and design characteristics.

The JDA with Rio Tinto crystalises both elements of obtaining feedback from customers and progressing the battery's technical development. It further provides a clear development roadmap including use specifications, development targets. In the battery industry it typically takes 3 years or more to move from Phase 1 to Phase 3 when using existing battery production manufacturing systems, materials and equipment as GMG expects to utilise.

GMG is currently making single layer pouch cells to proceed to a 5 layer pouch cell testing and expects to have a >25 Layer Pouch Cell Prototype by H1 2024.





In the context of this strategic move, the Company is aligning its organisation by having all scientific, product development and operations teams combined under the Chief Operating Officer. The mandate for the sale of all products is now the responsibility of the General Manager Sales. This will provide a stronger battery deep science to product performance linkage, prioritise activities and leverage learning across all product performance and also a streamlined engagement with customers with a single point of call for all products.

In addition, the Chief Financial Officer, Frederick Kotzee, after leading a successful raise last year and supporting the company's strategic steps of establishing sales and selecting a battery development focus, has decided to leave the company and resign as a Director due to a desire to move back to the resources sector and/or more flexible work arrangements effective on 31 July 2023 and hence the company has commenced an executive search for his replacement. We thank Frederick for all his work to get us into our current position over the previous year and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has also recently secured an additional 1,200 square metres of laboratory, storage and office space adjacent to the existing factory, to support the increasing analysis and development work needed for ongoing battery development. The additional facilities will also improve logistics for production, storage and dispatch of anticipated TXR and Lubricants sales, and support the technical development of potential new applications for energy saving TXR and Lubricants.

The previously announced upgraded, expanded and relocated Phase 1 graphene manufacturing project is underway, although completion is expected to be delayed until the second half of 2023. Costs have also increased to around A$2m, as a result of inflation and some scope changes. The Company is also considering further upgrade to its Battery Development Centre (BDC) and related equipment, including any relevant needs arising from the Rio Tinto JDA.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives remain to:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

