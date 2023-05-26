California-based managed B2B marketplace recognized for outstanding sustainability

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Wing Assistant, a leading managed service platform connecting business owners with highly-skilled remote talent, announces its inclusion in Clutch's list of the top 100 fastest-growing companies for 2023. Clutch, a marketplace of B2B service providers, has published its third annual list of companies that have achieved the highest revenue growth rate in the previous year.

Wing lands in Top 5 of Clutch's 100 Fastes Growing Companies of 2023

For the 2023 list, Clutch analyzed business' verified financial data and compared absolute growth rate from 2021 to 2022. Wing entered the list this year, taking the 5th spot. It is also the top company named for staffing services.

Wing has been instrumental in driving productivity and efficiency for clients across diverse sectors by providing access to dedicated assistants who handle repetitive but crucial tasks like inbox management, appointment scheduling, and trip planning.

Recently, Wing was also named as one of America's Best Startup Workplaces by Forbes, and surpassed $14M in annual recurring revenue. Wing employs more than a thousand employees in 10 countries and 4 continents, and is committed towards creating 5,000 new jobs by 2025.

"Being recognized as one of Clutch's 100 fastest-growing companies is a testament to Wing's commitment to delivering outstanding service and results. We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the trust our clients have placed in us," said Piash Alam, VP of Growth at Wing. He adds, "This achievement reinforces our belief in the transformative power of connecting businesses with highly-skilled talent to accelerate their growth."

Clutch's 2023 list features companies headquartered worldwide, and in diverse industries, showcasing their international reach and impact.

As Wing continues to enhance its services and expand its global footprint, the company remains committed to empowering businesses by connecting them with reliable, highly-skilled talent. By catering to various industries and its dedication to delivering exceptional results, Wing is poised to keep thriving in the evolving business landscape.

About Wing

Wing offers a complete solution for remote talent, enabling businesses to focus on core activities while outsourcing recurring work. It provides dedicated assistants, Customer Success Managers, a support team, and innovative virtual assistant management software for streamlined communication, task management, file sharing, and collaboration.

As the sole mobile on-demand concierge service app of its kind, Wing learns from user interactions and utilizes AI to enhance its service. Clients can use the app to share to-do lists, workflows, and even record video instructions. The app also allows secure sharing of credentials with assistants.

Wing Assistant

