Subversive ETFs: Climate Change Is Upon Us And Likely Only Getting Worse - What Can Investors Do?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / The effects of climate change are already being felt. According to a recent report from the UN, the world is likely to pass a "dangerous temperature threshold" within just ten years , the effects of which would be catastrophic.

The global energy infrastructure must be decarbonized as rapidly and as completely as possible. How can investors help?

One way is through the Subversive Decarbonization ETF (BATS:DKRB). The fund primarily invests in nuclear, wind, solar, and more efficient uses of oil and gas. This also includes supporting the underlying decarbonization infrastructure, technology and tools necessary to decarbonize the global energy supply chain, including companies dedicated to battery technology, wind and solar networks, nuclear energy, infrastructure and complementary technology and other companies involved in the production, distribution, and delivery of water and pricing of carbon.

