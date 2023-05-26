CEO Todd Shapiro will be joined by CTIO Sarah Hashkes, CMO Ridley Doolittle and CFO David Ascott

The live Q&A can be viewed via a Zoom broadcast at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88390312884?pwd=OThzdkRUdjd6ZXdUeXZwVmtJRG1rUT09.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is excited to conduct a live Q&A with CEO and Director Todd Shapiro, CTIO Sarah Hashkes, CMO Ridley Doolittle and CFO David Ascott later today, May 26, 2023, falling on the three year anniversary of the Company being approved to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, at 1p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The live Q&A - will be available online via zoom on today, Friday, May 26th at 1pm ET:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88390312884?pwd=OThzdkRUdjd6ZXdUeXZwVmtJRG1rUT09



Meeting ID: 883 9031 2884

Passcode: RLH2023

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the date, time and location of the Q&A session; the Q&A being broadcasted via Zoom; the attendance of the Company's CEO, CTIO, CMO and CFO and the topics to be discussed; the Company sticking to a careful plan that is focused on a path to profitability with its businesses; the Company patiently awaiting for opportunities as emerging markets psilocybin regulations to open up; and the Company's efforts and plans to advocate for the legalization of psilocybin.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to carry out the Q&A on the date, time and location of the Q&A as stated; the Company's ability to carry out the Q&A via Zoom; the ability of the Company's CEO, CTIO, and CFO to attend the Q&A and discuss the topics as stated; the Company's ability to carry out its plans towards a path to profitability with its businesses; the Company's ability to await, seek and capitalize on opportunities as emerging markets psilocybin regulations to open up; and the Company's ability to carry out its efforts and plans to advocate for the legalization of psilocybin.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to carry out the Q&A on the date, time and location of the Q&A as stated; the Company's inability to carry out the Q&A via Zoom; the inability of the Company's CEO, CTIO, CMO and CFO to attend the Q&A and discuss the topics as stated; the Company's inability to carry out its plans towards a path to profitability with its businesses; the Company's inability to await, seek and capitalize on opportunities as emerging markets psilocybin regulations to open up; and the Company's inability to carry out its efforts and plans to advocate for the legalization of psilocybin.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167665