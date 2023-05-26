KeyBank Foundation Awards Lacasa $175,000 to Expand Financial Education in Elkhart County

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation has made a $175,000 investment to help Lacasa Inc. empower people to make positive financial decisions and provide access to inclusive, mainstream financial products and services. This grant is part of KeyBank's commitment to invest in the communities it serves.

"All of us at KeyBank are incredibly proud to support Lacasa and the work they do to educate and empower individuals within the community to make good financial decisions," said Seth Keirns, KeyBank Northern Indiana Market President. "This funding will have a transformative effect on the adults Lacasa serves and provide them with resources and information that will help put them and their families on a path to self-sufficiency and success."

Lacasa, a nonprofit housing agency, has several programs and services to help clients achieve financial stability. For more than 50 years the agency has been a cornerstone in Northern Indiana creating opportunities for personal empowerment, family stability and neighborhood vitality.

"Over the past few years, Lacasa has seen a significant increase in both interest and necessity for our financial education classes. Thanks to KeyBank's continued support and generosity, Lacasa will be able to grow its reach and client base which equates to a stronger and healthier financial climate throughout Elkhart County," said Lacasa's Director of Client Empowerment, Ashley Bowen.

Using the funding from Key, over three years, Lacasa is aiming to expand their financial education course participation and more than double the significant financial milestones reached by working adults. They plan to create new employer partnerships to bring financial empowerment tools to the workplace to support workforce stability.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $93 million in Northern Indiana. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

Photo: KeyBank Foundation Awards Lacasa $175,000 to Expand Financial Education in Elkhart County.

