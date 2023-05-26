Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Investment Token Offering (ITO) on May 25, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ITO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

ITO Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/167668_7af1f99b84974aab_001full.jpg

The ITO platform, which utilizes blockchain technology, supports the digital liquid securities trading ecosystem. Leveraging the distributed storage of the blockchain, this platform serves investment industries that can invest in sculptures and alternative investments. Its native token, ITO, was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 25, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Investment Token Offering

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of the Investment Token Offering (ITO), a platform that supports ecosystems using Security Token Offering (STO) technology, implemented with blockchain technology.

This platform is designed to guarantee the reliability and stability of securities issued on it and enables peer-to-peer transactions based on blockchain distributed storage technology. It implements securities-type cryptocurrency (STO) according to smart contracts. This process creates an ecosystem where transaction details of the owner are eligible to be recorded, thus protecting the assets of owners and investors while contributing to the revenue generation of market participants.

The ITO platform is capable of facilitating piece investments. Piece investment refers to a form of investing in products that are extremely expensive for individuals to acquire on their own, or in products whose prices are expected to rise according to inflation. It enables each investor to jointly invest in a product and earn profits proportionate to their investment ratio. This is a form of investment that uses STO (Security Token Offering).

Investors can invest in pieces of investment products on the platform using ITO tokens and generate profits by sharing the proceeds from the sale of the invested products. Moreover, investors can buy and sell their invested pieces via exchanges.

About ITO Token

Investors can invest in pieces of investment products on the platform using ITO tokens, and generate profits by sharing the revenue from the sale of these products.

Based on BEP-20, ITO has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 25, 2023, investors who are interested in ITO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about ITO Token:

Official Website: http://itowhitepaper.com/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x332463e59F57E949EF123afF8eD702eCA3aAf960

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167668