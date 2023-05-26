DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2023 / 14:32 GMT/BST

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/05/2023) of GBP139.90m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/05/2023) of GBP139.90m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/05/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,373.57p 5,894,170 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,355.01p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,935.00p Discount to NAV 18.48% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 25/05/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.87 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.22 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.60 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.85 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.80 6 Alpha Group International Plc 5.59 Ordinary 7 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.56 0.25p 8 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.52 9 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.19 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.98 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.83 26.9231p 12 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 4.75 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.43 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.12 Ordinary 25p 15 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.74 16 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.64 17 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.58 18 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.37 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.76 20 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 0.56 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

