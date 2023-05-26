Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) (OTCQB: GENPF) ("GENIX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2023 (the "AGM"). Each of the director nominees proposed by management for election were elected to the Board of Directors: Sina Pirooz, Mahmoud Aziz, Kevin Bottomley, Jamie Lewin, and Paul Chow.

In addition, the following resolutions presented below were also voted overwhelmingly in favour by shareholders at the AGM.

Setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five (5);

Re-appointment of Buckley Dodds CPA, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the coming year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration;

Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan for the following year; and

Re-pricing of Certain existing Options

The Company would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Darryl Yea for his invaluable support and contributions acting as the Chairman of the board since 2020. We extend our sincerest thanks and best wishes to him for all his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors has elected Mr. Mahmoud Aziz to act as the Company's Chairman of the Board and will continue his role as President of Genix.

Genix would like to thank all the shareholders for their participation and continued support.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a novel nutraceutical and generic ophthalmic drugs company that is focused on the research, development, manufacture, licencing, and sales of innovative healthcare products.

In particular, these products include evidence-based, proprietary over-the-counter ("OTC") nutraceuticals, and other single molecule generic drugs that have been shown to deliver consistent and verifiable results in various therapeutic areas.

At Genix, we understand the importance of scientific advancement and continuously strive to develop new and innovative products. Our team remains committed to addressing the health needs of consumers and supporting their well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mahmoud Aziz"

Mr. Mahmoud Aziz

President, Chairman of the Board

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation

