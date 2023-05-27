ScottHall.co, a digital marketing and software specialist team, has launched a new report that explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is affecting current marketing strategies and how marketers can integrate visual AI content with their projects.

While marketing has always been highly visual, the latest report highlights that in the past, these visuals all had to be created by human artists. While the report states that humans do carry some advantages over AI tools, it also notes that with AI-generated visual content, marketers can often preview dozens of ideas in the time it may take for a human artist to generate a single prototype.

Though they were originally created for the consumer market, recent improvements in AI software have optimized these tools for marketing purposes, allowing companies to rapidly generate prototypes, make adjustments to previous models, and fine-tune any small complications. ScottHall.co's report covers several of the newest updates to various AI tools and explores how new users can implement them into existing marketing campaigns.

The new report suggests four ways that a business can benefit from transitioning to visual AI marketing, which include reducing production costs, automating mundane tasks, and increasing user engagement using personalized content. It also showcases a variety of commonly used AI tools and discusses the strengths and drawbacks of each product.

While the ScottHall.co report does not suggest a preferred AI tool for marketing, it does explore several software options, the most effective uses for each, and their limitations. In particular, the report notes the current limitations of AI-generated videos and suggests that these may receive less engagement than similarly produced images, due to their lack of customization options.

The report provides in-depth information on five AI image generators that are currently available and explores how these applications are being used today. It also includes speculation from ScottHall.co's specialists on the future of AI tools in marketing, and the most effective strategies.

Further details about AI marketing techniques and image generation can be found in the full report from ScottHall.co at https://scotthall.co/using-ai-for-visual-content-to-create-more-engagement/.

