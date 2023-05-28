Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2023 | 02:22
PattieSwap Global Inc.: PattieSwap Ready to Launch a Top DEX With Low Fees

MONCTON, New Brunswick, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PattieSwap a new decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially launched its platform on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform allows users to trade and swap cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries and aims to provide a secure, reliable, and user-friendly alternative to traditional centralized exchanges.

With a focus on ease-of-use, PattieSwap V2 offers a simple and intuitive interface that makes it easy for both novice and experienced traders to avail wide range of financial options, including Binance Coin (BNB) and BEP-20 tokens. Users connect their Binance Smart Chain wallets and start trading, with no need to submit personal information or adhere to complex rules and regulations.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of PattieSwap V2, which we believe will be a game-changer in the world of decentralized finance," said the PattieSwap team. "Our goal is to make it easy and accessible for anyone to participate in the crypto economy, regardless of their level of experience or technical knowledge."

In addition to trading and swapping, PattieSwap V2 also offers liquidity pools and yield farming opportunities, allowing users to make use of new opportunities. Staking is also available, where users can lock up their tokens for a specified period in exchange for new set of choices.

The launch of PattieSwap comes at a time when decentralized finance (DeFi) is growing in popularity, with more users seeking out alternatives to traditional centralized exchanges. By offering a decentralized platform that puts users in control of their transactions, PattieSwap V2 is well-positioned to capture a growing share of the market.

"We believe that the future of finance is decentralized, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this movement with the launch of PattieSwap V2," said the team. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide our users with the best possible experience."

About PattieSwap V2.

PattieSwap V2 has been established with an aim to provide financial solutions to users under various options.

PattieSwap has developed solutions under new decentralized exchange (DEX), and has officially launched its platform on the Binance Smart Chain. Further to trading and swapping, PattieSwap V2 also offers liquidity pools and yield farming opportunities.

To learn more about PattieSwap V2 visit:
https://pattieswap.finance

Conclusion

In summary, PattieSwap V2 offers a highly rated cryptocurrency exchange, built on top class blockchain - Binance Smart Contract (BSC). Definitely users would like the idea of maintaining 100% custody of their digital assets, yet benefiting greatly from low transaction fees.

Join PattieSwap social media platform
https://twitter.com/Pattieswap
https://t.me/pattieswap


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
