Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2023) - Fetch Book, a pioneer in the field of tourism technology, recently announced the establishment of its North American market expansion headquarters in Los Angeles, marking the company's emphasis on and investment in the North American market, as well as an important step in its global market strategy.

As a tourism data company, Fetch Book is committed to building a global platform connecting all links of the tourism industry chain. Fetch Book changes the way people travel through technology and innovation, making travel more convenient, rich and unforgettable. Whether it is individual travel or group travel, or hotel accommodation, transportation, various scenic spots and tourist destinations, Fetch Book provides high-quality products and services to meet the needs of different users. Through close cooperation with global partners, Fetch Book will continue to push the boundaries of tourism technology and contribute to the development of the industry.





It is reported that Fetch Book has established its North American Market Development Headquarters in Los Angeles, USA, with Jack Callahan from the United States as Vice President of North American Development, responsible for market development, customer relations, partners, product promotion and other work in the region. Jack Callahan said, "I am honored to join the dynamic and creative team of Fetch Book, and I believe we have the ability to provide better tourism products and services for tourists in North America, while bringing more opportunities and value to the local tourism industry."





North America is one of the largest travel markets in the world, with hundreds of millions of people traveling each year to enjoy a variety of travel experiences. However, in today's information explosion society, the application of many big data makes tourism information more important, coupled with the series of many digital media and community software platforms, making tourism data companies a key development sector in today's industry. With its original OBCO operation model, Fetch Book breaks the traditional communication framework, removes the barriers between online and offline, realizes the interlocking of each link, enlarges the overall audience, promotes participation, and circulates widely at a faster speed. After this model was effectively validated in the Chinese market, Fetch Book decided to extend it to the North American market.

Fetch Book's establishment of its North American market expansion headquarters in Los Angeles is an important step in its global market strategy. Previously, the company has set up Asia-Pacific Development Headquarters in Hong Kong, South American Market Development Headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Korea Development Center and Japan Development Center in Seoul, Korea and Tokyo, Japan respectively. In the future, Fetch Book will strengthen global cooperation, expand market share, and provide more innovative tourism products and services to meet the growing global tourism demand.





Fetch Book believes that tourism is a bridge for the exchange of human civilization and a way for people to better understand, appreciate and respect each other.

Company: Fetchbook (Hong Kong) Headquaters

Contact Person: Bastian Lefevre

Email: Fetchbooksm@gmail.com

Website: http://Cn.fetch-book.com

Telephone: +85281005336

Address: Hong Kong, Central, Harcourt Rd, No12

