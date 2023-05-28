Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list A.I.Earn (AIE) on May 29, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AIE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on May 29, 2023.





AIE Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/167797_ec30d671742d5915_001full.jpg

A.I.Earn - the revolutionary new P2E game created entirely by Artificial Intelligence. With a focus on puzzle-solving and critical thinking, players can put their minds to the test while earning real rewards. Its native token, AIE, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing A.I.Earn

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of A.I.Earn (AIE), a revolutionary P2E project that is powered entirely by Artificial Intelligence.

This project aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by creating a puzzle-thinking game that is unlike any other, thanks to the unique capabilities of AI technology. AI Earn also incorporates cryptocurrency and swap tech into its platform, making it an all-encompassing ecosystem for gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike adding a new level of excitement and collectibility to the project.

About AIE Token

A.I.Earn's tokenomics are designed to provide users with a variety of benefits, earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics, and take advantage of cutting-edge swap technology.

Based on BEP-20, AIE has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. 5% of the tokens are initially locked and will be gradually released on a monthly basis until they're entirely unlocked. The remaining tokens are allocated as follows: 2% are designated for development, 0.8% for marketing, 0.5% for creating or procuring an NFT roster, 0.5% for a public sale, 0.7% for the team, and 0.5% to support the broader ecosystem of the project. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, investors who are interested in AIE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. Learn More about AIE Token:

Official Website: https://www.aiearn.org/

Medium: https://medium.com/@AI_Earn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AI__Earn

Telegram: https://t.me/+tIfwhHBRisQwNWI0

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1e30bbee322b3b11c60cb434a47f1605c2a99483

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167797