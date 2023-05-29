DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Releases White Paper Highlighting the Prospects and Development of Zhuhai's Cross-Border E-Commerce Industry

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) announces the release of white paper, Key Focuses and Opportunities of Zhuhai's Cross-Border E-Commerce Industry today on 22May, 2023. The paper conducted a survey from 6March to 28April, 2023 collecting opinions from over 1,000 companies located Hong Kong and Zhuhai respectively, key-decision makers and stakeholders in the e-commerce and logistics fields.

As noted in the paper, Hong Kong is one of the global international aviation and transportation hub to connect between China and the Globe. To reinforce the success, it is vital to further deepen the corporation within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) by leveraging the advantages of the three places.

Among the 9 municipalities in the Greater Bay Area, Zhuhai serves as an important economic zone and transportation hub for industrial development and the thriving e-commerce industry. To understand the potential of Zhuhai for e-commerce businesses, this paper provides an overview about four key topics: (1) prospect and opportunities in Zhuhai for cross-border e-commerce industry (2) competitive advantages of Zhuhai in the Greater Bay Area (3) how the market views Zhuhai potential and preference of investment on time and labor (4) what the market views as the most needed support from the government to promote the development of Zhuhai e-commerce business.

The paper also provides recommendations based on rental policy, operating expense management, and possible limitations and challenges. To promote the growth of e-commerce industry, Zhuhai Bonded Area Administration Committee issued the "Interim Measures for Supporting the Development of Cross-border E-Commerce Industry in the Zhuhai Bonded Area", by which businesses can use the support measures to form e-commerce logistics industry chain division of labor between Hong Kong and Zhuhai, indirectly promoting further integration between the two places.

With stronger bonding between Hong Kong and The Greater Bay Area, the Government will continue to consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub, international maritime center and regional logistics hub, with a view to promoting the economy's sustainable growth.

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA)

The Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. The members are composed of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is committed to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry through connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students.

The association advocates cooperation to promote business growth and development among its members. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, where members with different expertise can share knowledge and industry insights and exchange market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The association primary goal is to unite different stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with local and overseas units and institutions, promote exchange and strategic cooperation, and work together to develop and create opportunities through technological innovation, enhancing Hong Kong's position as the e-commerce logistics center in the Asia-Pacific region, and thus improving the prospects of the e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong.

The association aims to cultivate more young talents and encourage them to enter the e-commerce logistics industry. In response to the huge potential of the e-commerce logistics market, the association provides a nurturing environment for students and fresh graduates. Young people can gain in-depth knowledge of complex e-commerce logistics while expanding their professional networks.

