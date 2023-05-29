Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI Launches Veterans and Military Purchase Program: Exclusive Discounts on Power Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2023 / Memorial Day, a time to remember and honor the sacrifices of service members, is fast approaching. In recognition of their dedication, BLUETTI proudly introduces the Veterans and Military Purchase Program to support and express gratitude to active duty and retired military personnel.

Veterans and Military Purchase Program: Honoring Heroes

From May 25th to 31st, eligible individuals can enjoy an extra 10% off on all products available on the official BLUETTI website on top of existing promotions or offers. To claim this bonus, simply choose the ideal power products on BLUETTI's official site, verify your military identity on the checkout page, and catch incredible savings.

Enhancing Your Memorial Day Outdoor Experiences

Memorial Day weekend is not only a time for remembrance, but also heralds the arrival of summer-a perfect season for barbecues, picnics, and various outdoor activities. BLUETTI's power solutions can boost outdoor experiences by providing reliable and portable power wherever and whenever needed.

Portable Power Solutions: AC60 and EB3A

The AC60 and EB3A weigh approximately 20 lbs and 10 lbs respectively, perfect for light travels and short excursions. Small in size, they are still capable of charging your phones, motion cameras, mini-fridges, electric grills, and other small appliances during your camping trip. The AC60 boasts an impressive IP65 ingress rating, making it resistant to water and dust. You can use it in various outdoor environments, such as rainforests, beaches, and even at sea. To unlock even more outdoor possibilities, you can pair the AC60 with B80 expansion battery packs for a max capacity of 2,015Wh. The newly launched AC60 still has an early-bird price that can be overlaid with this special offer.

Capability and Portability Combined: AC200P and AC200MAX

If you're looking for versatile power for both outdoor camping and emergency backup, you won't go wrong with the AC200P and AC200MAX. With a 2,000Wh to 2,048Wh power capacity, these power stations can deliver 2,000W to 2,200W of power for your electric grills, blenders, TVs, coffee makers, mini-fridges, and more. They can also harness the power of the sun and provide continuous power for your outdoor fun anytime, thanks to a max solar input of 700W to 900W that ensures a quick charge in 3~3.5 hours. The AC200P and AC200MAX can also serve as home backup power sources as their capacities can be boosted by external battery packs, such as the 2,048Wh B230 and 3,072Wh B300. The AC200P only supports one B230 or B300 battery, while the AC200Max can connect at least two batteries of each for a max storage of 8,192Wh.

Powerful and Versatile: AC300 and AC500 Series

For off-grid living and home backup, BLUETTI offers the AC300 and AC500 series. The AC300, BLUETTI's first modular power station, features a 3,000W inverter and works with one to four external B300 batteries to provide a flexible capacity of 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh, enough power for multiple days of traveling.

The AC500 increases its output to 5,000W and can power larger loads than its AC300 predecessor. Moreover, the AC500 is also compatible with B300 (only four) in addition to its exclusive B300S battery (up to six), which allows you to have a max power of 18,432Wh. If you need more power, just replace the AC300 with AC500, and the problem is solved. If not, there is another solution: 240V Split Phase Bonding. By combining two sets of AC300+B300 or AC500+B300S, you can double the power and voltage. Take the AC500 for example, its power jumps to 10,000W while its capacity bumps to 36,864Wh. You can use doubled energy to power any device.

Furthermore, both models offer a 24/7 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function with less than 20ms switching time. This protects you from data loss and inconvenience caused by sudden power outages.

Make the Most of BLUETTI'S Offer

Through the Veterans and Military Purchase Program, BLUETTI takes this chance to show its deep appreciation and respect for the invaluable contributions of military personnel. Get ready to enjoy this Memorial Day weekend and bring some reliable portable power from BLUETTI. BLUETTI is also running a Refer a Friend Program: You'll earn one BLUETTI buck for every dollar your friends spend, and they'll also receive a 5% discount. Learn more at https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/refer-a-friend

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

