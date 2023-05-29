Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CloudTx (CLOUD) on May 29, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLOUD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on May 29, 2023.





CloudTx Chain is a Delegate Proof of Stake blockchain that features almost zero transaction fees and gas. The aim of CloudTx Chain is to strike a balance between security, decentralization, and scalability. It strives to be consumer and environmentally friendly, suitable for mass adoption. The mission of CloudTx is to establish a secure, affordable, scalable, and environmentally friendly blockchain ecosystem. Its native token, CLOUD, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing CloudTx

CloudTx (CLOUD) is a Delegate Proof of Stake blockchain that features almost zero transaction fees and gas.

The aim of CloudTx Chain is to strike a balance between security, decentralization, and scalability. It strives to be consumer and environmentally friendly, suitable for mass adoption. The mission of CloudTx is to establish a secure, affordable, scalable, and environmentally friendly blockchain ecosystem.

The name CloudTx draws inspiration from the words "cloud," signifying storage, and "tx," short for transaction. CloudTx constitutes a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem that incorporates a launchpad, locker, dApps, and a DeFi wallet. Created to address the pressing concern of transaction security, CloudTx integrates an anti-rug-pull system within its locker.

CloudTx serves as a community blockchain where developers can seamlessly establish contracts on the network, and investors can transact securely. In the future, CloudTx also plans to incorporate DEX, NFT, and Metaverse into its ecosystem.

About CLOUD Token

The CLOUD is the native currency of the CloudTx blockchain and platform, just like ETH on Ethereum. Transaction fees being the native currency on the CloudTx chain, CLOUD is required to pay fees to the network in order to approve transactions.

Based on BEP-20, CLOUD has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens. Tax is 10 % buy and 10 % sell. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 29, 2023, investors who are interested in CLOUD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

