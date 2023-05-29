Tamro Eesti OÜ and Grab2Go AS Announce Letter of Intent for Autonomous Pharmacy Solutions

Tamro Eesti OÜ, a leading pharmaceutical distributor, and Grab2Go AS, a provider of autonomous pharmacy solutions, are pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore cooperation in the field of autonomous pharmacy solutions in Estonia. The LOI signifies the intention of Tamro to support the opening of franchise pharmacies that offer Grab2Go's self-service solutions in Estonia. The final terms will be subject to further agreement between the parties. The collaboration between Tamro and Grab2Go aims to improve the accessibility of medications and pharmaceutical products in Estonia by leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing convenient access. Autonomous pharmacy solutions allow customers to purchase essential medicines and healthcare products and receive professional consultation around the clock. "We are delighted to partner with Grab2Go and enhance the availability of essential healthcare products for the people of Estonia through innovative technology," said Tanel Kuusmann and Krister Tamm, Board Members of Tamro Eesti OÜ. "This collaboration enables us to improve access to vital health products for the Estonian population." Mart Viilipus, CEO of Grab2Go AS, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are confident that our autonomous pharmacy solutions, combined with Tamro's industry expertise, will have a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in Estonia and beyond. Together, we strive to provide convenient, efficient, and accessible healthcare solutions." About Tamro Eesti OÜ: Tamro Eesti OÜ is a pharmaceutical wholesale company. Tamro Baltics is part of the international PHOENIX group, operating in 29 European countries, and is dedicated to providing pharmacies and hospitals with a constant supply of quality medicines, healthcare products, and services to enable people to live fuller lives. About Grab2Go AS: Grab2Go AS is a provider of autonomous pharmacy solutions. Their cutting-edge technology enables convenient access to pharmaceutical products outside traditional pharmacy opening hours. Grab2Go's mission is to revolutionize the pharmacy industry by leveraging automation and digital innovation. Until 6th June, you can subscribe for shares in the Estonian technology company Grab2Go. More information can be found on the website at: https://www.grab2go.eu/investors For media inquiries, please contact: • Tamro Eesti OÜ: press@tamro.com , +372 5693 8148 • Grab2Go AS: Reio Orasmäe, +372 56 877 090, reio@grab2go.eu Note: This announcement is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute a binding agreement between Tamro Eesti OÜ and Grab2Go AS.