29.05.2023 | 08:46
Tamro Eesti OÜ and Grab2Go AS Announce Letter of Intent for Autonomous Pharmacy Solutions

Tamro Eesti OÜ, a leading pharmaceutical distributor, and Grab2Go AS, a
provider of autonomous pharmacy solutions, are pleased to announce the signing
of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore cooperation in the field of autonomous
pharmacy solutions in Estonia. 

The LOI signifies the intention of Tamro to support the opening of franchise
pharmacies that offer Grab2Go's self-service solutions in Estonia. The final
terms will be subject to further agreement between the parties. 

The collaboration between Tamro and Grab2Go aims to improve the accessibility
of medications and pharmaceutical products in Estonia by leveraging
cutting-edge technology and providing convenient access. Autonomous pharmacy
solutions allow customers to purchase essential medicines and healthcare
products and receive professional consultation around the clock. 

"We are delighted to partner with Grab2Go and enhance the availability of
essential healthcare products for the people of Estonia through innovative
technology," said Tanel Kuusmann and Krister Tamm, Board Members of Tamro Eesti
OÜ. "This collaboration enables us to improve access to vital health products
for the Estonian population." 

Mart Viilipus, CEO of Grab2Go AS, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership,
stating, "We are confident that our autonomous pharmacy solutions, combined
with Tamro's industry expertise, will have a positive impact on the healthcare
landscape in Estonia and beyond. Together, we strive to provide convenient,
efficient, and accessible healthcare solutions." 

About Tamro Eesti OÜ:

Tamro Eesti OÜ is a pharmaceutical wholesale company. Tamro Baltics is part of
the international PHOENIX group, operating in 29 European countries, and is
dedicated to providing pharmacies and hospitals with a constant supply of
quality medicines, healthcare products, and services to enable people to live
fuller lives. 

About Grab2Go AS:

Grab2Go AS is a provider of autonomous pharmacy solutions. Their cutting-edge
technology enables convenient access to pharmaceutical products outside
traditional pharmacy opening hours. Grab2Go's mission is to revolutionize the
pharmacy industry by leveraging automation and digital innovation. 

Until 6th June, you can subscribe for shares in the Estonian technology company
Grab2Go. More information can be found on the website at:
https://www.grab2go.eu/investors 

For media inquiries, please contact:

• Tamro Eesti OÜ: press@tamro.com , +372 5693 8148

• Grab2Go AS: Reio Orasmäe, +372 56 877 090, reio@grab2go.eu



Note:

This announcement is issued for informational purposes only and does not
constitute a binding agreement between Tamro Eesti OÜ and Grab2Go AS.
