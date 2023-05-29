SingleBroker GmbH: Single Broker Launches a Solution for Institutional Investors to Securely Manage Their Funds Across Trading Platforms

BAAR, CANTON OF ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Single Broker, a Swiss-based regulated broker platform for crypto trading, announces its launch of a unified interface for institutional investors to seamlessly and securely access various centralized and decentralized exchanges, DeFi tools. In addition to offering a single sign-on, custodial storage, and a unified API, the platform stores assets in a closed wallet system.

Single Broker has released a single workspace for institutional investors, allowing them to streamline their crypto trading experience. Now, they no longer need to manage accounts across several exchanges, which results in low liquidity, delayed order execution, unpredictable pricing, or unstable pricing across different exchanges.

A Single Environment to Trade Across 10+ Platforms

The Single Broker platform allows institutional investors to seamlessly access centralized and decentralized exchanges, DeFi tools, as well as features like aggregated portfolio analytics, all without API keys management and from a single interface. The trading account is directly connected with the sub-account on an exchange, providing traders direct access to actual prices across different trading platforms without hidden commissions and fees. Along with offering convenience, this solves the problem of low liquidity. Single Broker integrates OTC trading platforms and develops an aggregated order mechanism for the clients to have the best execution on the digital asset market.

Currently, there are 10+ connected platforms. The company plans to integrate seven more platforms soon.

Institutional-Grade Security and Unparalleled Flexibility

By offering a single access point to numerous crypto trading tools, Single Broker provides institution-grade security, ensuring the transparency of transactions and regulatory compliance, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies.

What's more, it provides a cost-effective solution through unified APIs. Unlike a traditional approach, in which a corporation has to employ several IT specialists to keep APIs running on different platforms, Single Broker's unified API solves the problem and allows for easy API integration in a trading strategy or its deployment for algo trading or crypto startup launches.

About Single Broker

Single Broker is a regulated Swiss-based company providing brokerage services for professional crypto traders and institutional clients. The company is a member of the Swiss self-regulatory organization VQF, which is supervised by FINMA. The platform provides a single sign-up for accessing centralized and decentralized exchanges, DeFi apps, and trading tools to facilitate the trading process and to boost security and transparency.

