Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GrabCoinClub (GC) on May 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

GrabCoinClub has released an MVP version with support for multiplayer, VR, MetaMask authorization, and voice and text chats. The project features an authentic gaming world, and the storyline is entirely created by the players. Its native token, GC, was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on May 28, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing GrabCoinClub

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of GrabCoinClub (GC), a 3D metaverse role-playing game (MRPG) in the MetaMind Metaverse that combines economic strategy with a 3D shooter, role-playing game (RPG), and space simulator.

The company successfully completed an audit of smart contracts at CertiK, released two NFT collections for sale, ran closed token sales rounds, and even can boast of releasing an MVP version with support for multiplayer, VR, MetaMask authorization, and voice and text chats.

Thus, the project is already showcasing to the community what its metaverse will look like, and the integration of gameplay mechanics, testing, and the opening of all locations on the first planet are planned to be completed by the end of this year.

The GrabCoinClub team introduced the concept and popularizes a new genre of computer games, namely the Metaverse Role Playing Game (MRPG).



Anatoli Rybchin, the founder and CEO of the company, tells, "Our project features an authentic gaming world, and the storyline is entirely created by the players."

The protagonists of the game are FiHunters, wealth hunters on Blockchain networks. They are intelligent tigers and dragons coming from FiToria Exoplanet. FiHunters, with their ancient knowledge of wealth nature, have created 15,555 NFT artifacts that encrypt the answers to the question of 'How to manage cash flow and gain financial freedom?'

To mine unique resources, a team of 15,555 FiHunters traveled to the blockchain planet of Polarity, where they encountered a colony of scientists from Earth who had flown in to explore blockchain possibilities and could not get back. To help people, FiHunters are ready to transfer their knowledge to true adherents of the Play-to-Earn gaming model.

Unlike its competitors, GrabCoinClub has a non-standard for Web3 projects market entry strategy and blockchain interaction architecture. The project uses three different token standards for different gaming assets: ERC-721 NFT tokens, ERC-1155 SFT tokens, ERC-20 interchangeable tokens.

About GC Token

GC is the utility currency of a new game and metaverse of the GrabCoinClub project from Dubai Silicon Oasis. In Free-to-Play mode, the player can earn GC tokens without any limitations or purchases, which can later be withdrawn to a connected cryptocurrency wallet or spent on in-game assets.

Based on Polygon, GC has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e.6,000,000,000) tokens. The allocation of tokens is as follows: 7.2% for the angel round, 16.67% for private round A, 1.74% for private round B, 10% is reserved for liquidity, 15% for the team, 0.06% for advisors, 5% for marketing, 1% for free allocation, 16.67% for Play 2 Earn, 16.67% for Staking & NFT Bonuses, and 10% for the Dao Treasury. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on May 28, 2023, investors who are interested in GrabCoinClub can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

